10,000 stores across China and counting for Xiaomi

Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi Corporation has opened 10,000 Xiaomi Stores nationwide, as it expands its Internet of Things business and reaches more consumers directly.

In directly operated stores, also known as Xiaomi Family, the company displays smartphones, televisions, tablets, computers, watches and speakers. The stores are now found in 80 percent of Chinese counties, said Lu Weibing, Xiaomi China's president and general manager of Redmi.

In the past 12 months, the company opened about 8,000 Xiaomi Stores, as it speeds up distribution-channel expansion, especially in small towns and rural regions, Lu added.

Like Apple Store, Xiaomi sells its own products and those from its partners to establish its own "eco-system."

Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi in the entry-level market. Its sales have hit 240 million units globally.

Xiaomi released new Redmi Note 11 models with a starting price of 1,199 yuan (US$187). They feature an AMOLED screen, a high-resolution camera with artificial intelligence features and new charging technology that enables users to fully charge a phone within 15 minutes.