Epson launches green, digitalized strategies in China

Tech giants, including Epson, IBM, Microsoft and Lenovo, have announced green strategies in China recently, covering recycled package materials and sustainable development.
Japan-based Epson will expand its Chinese business with green and digitalized strategies, which fit well with national action plans and shows its confidence in the domestic market.

Since 2023, Epson's production sites in China have been using 100 percent renewable energy. The company's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate the use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050, according to Akihiro Fukaishi, Epson China's chairman and president.

It fits well with China's national target to attain carbon neutrality by 2060 with green and sustainable development.

Epson follows a philosophy of "efficient, compact and precise innovation" that enriches lives and helps create a better world, said Fukaishi.

Apart from Epson, other tech giants, including IBM, Microsoft and Lenovo, have also announced green strategies in China, covering recycled package materials and sustainable development.

Digitalization and low-carbon development are two major growth trends in China, according to a recent report issued by IBM and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology or CAICT.

Meanwhile, Epson has launched products suitable for Chinese users like printers that support wireless connection and lasers designed for families. It has also developed industrial robots and mixed reality techs in the industrial sector to support China's digital transformation.

Also recently, Epson opened another Teamlab in Beijing, which shows art using digital technologies. It's the second Teamlab on the Chinese mainland after the one in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
