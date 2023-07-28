﻿
ChinaJoy offers more than video games, with diverse innovative products

This year's gaming expo ChinaJoy offers more than just video games, with a number of innovative products from smartphones to in-car entertainment making their debut.
Ti Gong

Car brand HiPhi displays in-vehicle digital entertainment services, with partners Qualcomm and NetEase, at ChinaJoy.

ChinaJoy, Asia's biggest gaming show, opened in Shanghai on Friday. But it featured more than just video games, as diverse exhibits aimed at wooing the almost 670 million players nationwide.

The expo included many first-time exhibitors, with carmakers, film publishers, smartphone brands, mobile carriers, lifestyle and gourmet apps, and even tea vendors, Shanghai Daily learned onsite.

Car brand HiPhi displayed its in-vehicle digital entertainment services, with partners Qualcomm and NetEase, at ChinaJoy. At a booth in Hall E4, people could play an NBA basketball game in a HiPhi Y, the brand's new car, released in July.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A McLaren car attracts visitors in Hall N5, promoting the new film Gran Turismo, released domestically on August 11.

A McLaren car attracts visitors in the Hall N5. It was used to promote the new film Gran Turismo, which will be released domestically on August 11.

Gran Turismo is an American biographical sports film directed by Neill Blomkamp. Notably, the story is based on a PlayStation game series, inspired by the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo becoming a race car driver.

The gaming industry, which is deepening integration with industries from literature, film, telecommunications, lifestyle and automotive, has become a catalyst for innovation and digital economy, according to industry officials.

The Chinese game user base hit a record high of 668 million by June, meaning one in two people are playing video games nationwide, according to the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA).

Ti Gong

Xiaomi showcases CyberDog and other innovative products at ChinaJoy 2023.

Technology firm Xiaomi showcased its innovative products at the ChinaJoy booth, including the flagship phone Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a four-legged robot CyberDog, and high-definition tablets and TVs optimized for gaming.

Gourmet app Freshippo (Hema) made its debut at ChinaJoy, offering food-style mascots including a fish pillow popular among visitors.

Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, one of the biggest chain beverage brands in China, also showed up at the expo, offering mascots for players at ChinaJoy. Mixue is welcomed by young people including gamers, as it boasts affordability with most ice creams and drinks costing less than 10 yuan (US$1.4).

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, one of the biggest chain beverage brands in China, also shows up at ChinaJoy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
