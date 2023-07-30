﻿
Alliances and joint programs debut at ChinaJoy

Several industrial alliance and joint development programs have debuted at the ongoing ChinaJoy event.
Ti Gong

During ChinaJoy, Huawei Cloud and seven partners including 360, NetEase, Douyu and iQiyi released a joint development program on AI adoptions and innovation.

They are expected to improve game production, eSports organization, industry healthy development and graphic display effects.

They are expected to improve game production, eSports organization, industry healthy development and graphic display effects.

They were issued by tech giants like China Mobile, Huawei and BOE, which have millions of users and deep influence in the industry, Shanghai Daily learnt.

Huawei Cloud, with smart computing capabilities, AI-powered engines and AI large language models (LLMs), will help game firms generate and create contents "on a fast lane."

The AI adoption is used to define game style, design the virtual world and story lines, and improve communication between players and non-player characters, or NPCs, said Jacqueline Shi, president of global marketing and sales service of Huawei Cloud.

During ChinaJoy, Huawei Cloud and seven partners including 360, NetEase, Douyu and iQiyi released a joint development program on AI adoptions and innovation in game and entertainment industries.

China Mobile announced that Wuhan-based eStarPro club will represent "China Mobile 5G Club" at eSports matches in the coming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where seven eSports events will be included as medal events for the first time.

China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile carrier with about 1 billion users, will offer users streaming, ringtone and other services at the Hangzhou Asiad through its multimedia subsidiary Migu.

At the Huya booth, a Best of eSports industry alliance showed up with full members for the first time at ChinaJoy.

Founded by BOE and JD, the alliance members include streaming site Huya, eSports clubs and device vendors like Hisense, Skyworth and Vivo. The innovation demonstrated at ChinaJoy covered high fresh rate to 240HZ screen and eye protection, said BOE, China's top display panel maker.

China's eSports business grew 11.74 percent from the second half of last year, totaling 75.9 billion yuan (US$10.7 billion) in the first half this year, with gaming revenues accounting for almost 84 percent of revenue.

Separately, China Mobile's Migu also joined hands with game firms, publishers and cyber search companies to push "positive value" game development. This keeps the industry healthy and ensures sustainable development.

