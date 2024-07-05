Biz / Tech

Crafting personalized companions at WAIC 2024

Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  23:16 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
As we delve into the exhibition, we discover how these AI innovations manage our daily lives, improve our productivity and help us connect more deeply with the world around us.
Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  23:16 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

In an era where AI is constantly reshaping our lives, it is easy to meet an AI companion that happens to look like or sound like your favourite celebrity.

We explore the WAIC 2024 exhibition to find out how these AI innovations are not only changing the way we interact with technology, but also enhancing our ability to manage our daily lives, improve our productivity and help us connect more deeply with the world around us.

Your AI companion is waiting – ready to be designed by you, for you.

Shot by Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     