City art fair features 'a master of colors'

The 24th Shanghai Art Fair opened on Thursday at ShanghaiMart and runs through Sunday.

Established in 1997, this year’s art fair features nearly 60 galleries and art institutions from China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. Nearly 2,000 artworks, ranging from canvases, sculptures and photographs to installations and new media, are on show.

Major names, including Claude Monet, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Zao Wou-ki and Wu Guanzhong, will feast the eyes of visitors.

An exhibition featuring nearly 200 artworks created by teenagers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries will reflect a shared understanding and artistic concepts of children from different cultural backgrounds.

An exhibition hall for South Korean art will introduce some of the artworks from that country’s artists.

The highlight of the fair is the “Colorful Life – Chen Junde” exhibition. Chen (1937-2019) is known as “a master of colors” as the hues in his works are bold and vigorous. It is hard to believe that some of these artworks filled with passion and vitality were created by a man in the twilight of his life. His works center on changes in light and shadow, and the subjects are concrete and realistic, imbued with carefree, extrovert brushstrokes.

In a bid to attract more young people to the fair and nurture potential buyers, the fair has a shop this year selling some related products such as teaware and some small everyday items.

Public day

Dates: December 4-5, 10am-6pm; December 6, 10am-5pm

Venue: ShanghaiMart

Address: 99 Xingyi Rd