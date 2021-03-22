Introducing tea culture to young generations

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the China National Tea Museum will offer seminars geared toward teenagers to introduce tea's influence on Chinese culture.

China National Tea Museum / Ti Gong

Opened in 1991 in Longjing Village, the China National Tea Museum is the only museum in China with a tea culture theme.Visitors can learn about every facet of tea here. The museum’s six halls are named Tea History, Kaleidoscope, Tea Properties, Tea Friendship, Tea Sets and Tea Customs.

The museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting a series of events, including seminars and exhibitions.

Right now, local farmers are busy picking the most tender tea leaves which must be processed within a day to maintain their aroma and freshness.

The museum will organize outings so that visitors can pick and taste tea leaves and learn about the production of Longjing tea. They can also sample tea and enjoy tea art performances in a tranquil setting through the end of May.

China National Tea Museum / Ti Gong

The Chinese tea ceremony originated in Hangzhou. As a ritual performance on important occasions, tea ceremonies had a deep influence on Chinese tradition.

To promote tea culture to younger generations, the museum will offer seminars geared toward teenagers to introduce tea’s influence on Chinese culture. The seminars will feature industry insiders, professionals and craftspeople discussing various aspects of Longjing tea.

As a traditional industry, Longjing tea plantation lacks the participation of young people. For example, frying tea leaves often requires years of practice. For years, middle-aged and elderly people dominated tea-frying competitions with few young people taking part.

Some craftspeople are confronting a shortage of young apprentices, but they are all eager to pass down their skills to the younger generations.