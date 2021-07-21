Award-winning Wu School's art essence on display

"A Hundred Year's Glory, Walking in Jiangnan," a touring exhibition varying from ink-wash painting, canvas, watercolor to gouache and print, is currently underway at Putuo Art Museum through the end of July.

Following the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Changzhou in Jiangsu Province, Shanghai is the third stop of the exhibition.

All the artworks have been selected from award-winning pieces created by Suzhou artists for national art exhibitions since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Originated in Suzhou since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Wu School has influenced Chinese painting for more than 600 years. Masters of Wu School expressed their passion toward nature and leveled up Chinese literati painting, a combination of poems, calligraphy and painting. Shen Zhou (1427-1509) and Wen Zhengming (1470-1559) are the outstanding representatives of Wu School.

This exhibition aims to reflect the new Wu School among several generations of Suzhou artists who not only inherit the essence of Wu School, but also reform in subject and expression modes. Their works faithfully record the vicissitudes of society with a humanistic care.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 31 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm



Venue: Putuo Art Museum

Address: 1869 Tongchuan Rd

Admission: Free