Ink-wash artists to benefit from dual exhibition program

Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts and Liu Haisu Art Museum have agreed to co-organize an annual exhibition for renowned contemporary ink-wash artists for the next five years.
Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts has signed an agreement with Liu Haisu Art Museum to co-organize an annual exhibition for renowned contemporary ink-wash artists for the next five years. 

"This is not only an opportunity to reflect the profundity and quality of renowned local ink-wash artists, but also a platform to 'dig out' how to spread the Chinese voice via contemporary elements in traditional painting," said Shi Mo, vice director at Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

Shi said Yang Zhenxin and Wang Jieyin will participate in the first show scheduled from October 28 to November 14 at Liu Haisu Art Museum.

Yang, born in 1942 in Shanghai, is a pioneer in pursuing modern aesthetics and elements from this ancient traditional art form.

"I still believe in the traditional technique," Yang said. "It is only after years of practice that one is able to ripen the reflection toward their subjects. I will render a big surprise to the public at the exhibition."

Different from Yang, Wang, who was born in 1941 in Shanghai, is one of the top print artists in China. However, in past decades, Wang has been engaged in ink-wash painting.

"Such an exhibition is like a competition for both," said Lin Mingjie, a professor at Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts. "It is also a kind of stimulation or encouragement for the two big names."

