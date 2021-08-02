Feature / Art & Culture

Young artists show their expertise in classic genres

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Exhibition features 100 works in oil canvas and sculpture.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0

An exhibition featuring a cluster of oil canvas and sculptures created by young artists is under way at the art museum of Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.

The exhibition aims to build a platform to promote young talent in the area, according to the organizer.

Selected from 131 candidates around the country, the 20 participating artists – 10 for sculpture and 10 for oil canvas – are bringing together 100 works for the public.

"Since the 20th century, several generations of Chinese artists have been accomplished in sculpture and canvas in Chinese modern art history," said Jiang Mei, vice director at Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.

"But because of the rapid development in science and technology since the 21st century, dramatic changes have taken place. The art community also faces tremendous new ongoing styles and techniques, blurring the bonds between mainstream and offstream."

So, what is the future for the two classic art genres? "How to form a new art language and expression via sculpture and canvas? This is a challenge for our young artists," Jiang said. 

"This exhibition might evoke an answer through the artists' experimental works. True, perhaps now their works are not so mature or on the wrong track, but at least it is an approach to the possibilities of sculpture and canvas in the future."

Young artists show their expertise in classic genres
Ti Gong

The exhibition displays works by young artists.

Exhibition info

Date: Through August 22 (closed on Mondays), 10am–5pm

Venue: Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute

Address: 111 Jinzhu Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     