Young artists show their expertise in classic genres

An exhibition featuring a cluster of oil canvas and sculptures created by young artists is under way at the art museum of Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.



The exhibition aims to build a platform to promote young talent in the area, according to the organizer.

Selected from 131 candidates around the country, the 20 participating artists – 10 for sculpture and 10 for oil canvas – are bringing together 100 works for the public.

"Since the 20th century, several generations of Chinese artists have been accomplished in sculpture and canvas in Chinese modern art history," said Jiang Mei, vice director at Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.

"But because of the rapid development in science and technology since the 21st century, dramatic changes have taken place. The art community also faces tremendous new ongoing styles and techniques, blurring the bonds between mainstream and offstream."

So, what is the future for the two classic art genres? "How to form a new art language and expression via sculpture and canvas? This is a challenge for our young artists," Jiang said.

"This exhibition might evoke an answer through the artists' experimental works. True, perhaps now their works are not so mature or on the wrong track, but at least it is an approach to the possibilities of sculpture and canvas in the future."

Exhibition info

Date: Through August 22 (closed on Mondays), 10am–5pm

Venue: Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute

Address: 111 Jinzhu Road