﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The mystery and majesty of a multi-cultural Buddhist monastery

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0
The Buddhist monastery Ruiying Temple is a religious shrine that embodies the cultures of Han, Manchu, Mongol and Tibet.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0
The mystery and majesty of a multi-cultural Buddhist monastery
Imaginechina

The Buddhist monastery Ruiying Temple, located in Mongol Autonomous County in Fuxin, a city in the northeastern Liaoning Province, is a religious shrine that embodies the cultures of Han, Manchu, Mongol and Tibet.

The Buddhist monastery Ruiying Temple, located in Mongol Autonomous County in Fuxin, a city in the northeastern Liaoning Province, is a religious shrine that embodies the cultures of Han, Manchu, Mongol and Tibet.

Built in 1669, the temple runs from south to north, with the center part as its major construction. It follows the structure of Potala Palace to some extent, but makes a greater variation that combines the architectural styles of different ethnic groups.

The Great Hall is surrounded by four halls that sit on four different hills linked by a 6,000-meter-long road, with hundreds of stone-carved Buddha sculptures on each side.

In the temple's heyday during the Daoguang Reign (1821-1850) after a 180-year expansion project, it had 97 halls and 1,620 rooms, covering an area of 18 square kilometers.

An old one-liner said, "Ruiying had 3,600 famous monks, and the nameless are a dime a dozen."

The Hall of Living Buddha is made up of two structures in the east and west, with a total of 999 rooms and seven doors. Each room and window is posted with green and red auspicious patterns. The quiet and spacious courtyards, and neat, well-organized streets give the entire area an aura of serenity and sacredness.

Each generation of the living Buddha was highly respected by the emperors, and every year they traveled to the capital to recite sutra and hold worship ceremonies for the royal family. The temple's name board was a personal inscription in the Han, Manchu, Mongol and Tibetan languages by Emperor Kangxi (1654-1722), who visited in 1669, the year the temple broke ground.

The anecdote said the emperor in plain clothes paid a visit to northeast China in today's Liaoning Province, from where his ancestor overthrew the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and later established the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

He walked in the woods and bumped into a tiger lying in front of a stone cave. Scared, the emperor was ready to fight. A smiley middle-aged Lama monk stepped out of the cave and waved to the distinguished guest, "Your majesty, please come inside and have a cup of fragrant tea!"

They had a pleasant talk about religion, politics and culture. "Why practice Buddhism in a shabby cave?" Emperor Kangxi asked. "It's impossible to build a temple by myself," replied the monk, living Buddha Sangdansangbu. When Emperor Kangxi was about to leave, he ordered the King of Northeast Zhuoliketu to help the monk set up a new temple.

The story might not be true, but it somehow implies the temple's connection with the royal court. In fact, the living Buddha worked as a conciliator to mediate between the central government and the rebellious forces of King Da'erhan in 1699, helping to pacify the rebels.

The temple had a very strict administration structure with the top leader, the living Buddha and all levels of managers and secretaries for halls, libraries and conferences.

It also had its own honor guard. Each time the monks held a parade around the temple, local Mongols gathered from all directions to celebrate, as did businessmen, who came to trade. This not only promoted the economy but also facilitated the local life.

In 1823, temple officials wrote a memorial to the emperor to ask for more land, as it had more than 3,000 monks and was supporting 800 families. The central government approved and confirmed its "integration of politics and religion" management system, thus making Ruiying Temple a Buddhist cultural center in the eastern Mongol area known as "Eastern Tibet" among the people.

Today, it is a popular tourist destination, where visitors can enjoy not only exotic architecture, but also many beautiful Mongol paintings, medication books and an ancient astronomical calendar system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     