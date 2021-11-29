﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Conceptual artist who challenges viewers

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0
Shi Yong's solo exhibition "Turning Inward, Until Disappearing" features his new series of conceptual sculptures and installations, some of which were created during the pandemic.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0

Frankly speaking, artist Shi Yong's artwork is very hard to decipher, especially for visitors who know little about his intentions and creative process.

Shi's solo exhibition "Turning Inward, Until Disappearing" is under way at ShanghART Gallery through January 9.

It features his new series of conceptual sculptures and installations, some of which were created during the pandemic.

Born in Shanghai in 1963, Shi graduated from the Shanghai Light Industrial School's Fine Arts Department, and is a representative figure of contemporary Chinese artists who were the first to work with installations and video media.

Beginning at the end of the 1990s, Shi focused on the concepts surrounding Shanghai's transformations under China's reform and opening-up, which contributed to discussions about globalization and consumerism.

With the work "Sorry, there will be no documenta in 2007," he turned his attention to the art world itself. His 2015 solo exhibition "Let All Potential Be Internally Resolved Using Beautiful Form" continued his artistic practice, disclosing his intention to expand the reflection and practice of "control" under the seemingly "abstract" future.

As a conceptual artist, Shi witnessed the explosion of conceptual art in China between the 1980s and 2010.

In his work "The Waste Land," Shi selected a passage from T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land," printed it on the wall and removed it with transparent tape.

While in his series "Oblivion Lasts Longer Than Memory," he made an effort to transcribe the whole book of James Joyce's "Ulysses" (Vol. 1) on a piece of paper in the repeated actions of writing and erasing until the paper became fragments. He did the same with Michel Foucault's "This Is Not A Pipe."

Here the artist poses a question to visitors – what if writing does not point to a result but a process, in which writing itself is an action in a meaningful way?

"Even now, I can't fully understand 'Ulysses,' but the atmosphere wafting over the entire book nearly drove me into depression when copying it," he said.

Conceptual artist who challenges viewers
Ti Gong

The "Oblivion Lasts Longer Than Memory" series

Shi has long experimented with artistic creation, prominently manifested in his speculative use of Chinese characters, words, texts and concepts. Over the years, he has insisted on condensing extremely rich concepts and appealing shapes in his works.

"When I am doing a piece of work, I am unwilling to decipher everything. I prefer to present it like a riddle, and I don't offer the answers," he said.

The installation work "Turning Inward, Until Disappearing" consists of three cylinders made of aluminum. The opening of the cylinders gradually reduces at the point of intersection, which forms an absolute darkness beyond the reach of viewers' perceptions.

In his eyes, the enclosed interior is like a labyrinth, filled with the memories of each individual shaped by various forces from the past.

In fact, the title of the exhibition "Turning Inward, Until Disappearing" is not only a summary of the works on display, but also a refinement and metaphor for reality.

"When we are 'squeezed' by outside power, we divert our attention inward and away from the fighting," Shi said. "It is not an active choice but a passive one. Although sometimes I am very depressed, I find my own exit to escape."

Conceptual artist who challenges viewers
Ti Gong

Shi Yong's installation work "Turning Inward, Until Disappearing"

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 9 (closed on Mondays), 11am-6pm

Venue: ShanghART Gallery

Address: Bldg 10, 2555 Longteng Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     