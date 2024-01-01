Feature / Art & Culture

Original musical at Shangyin Opera House explores urban love

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
The original musical "The Glass Catfish and the Coriolis Effect" is being staged at Shangyin Opera House through January 7, featuring a strong cast.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
SSI ļʱ
Original musical at Shangyin Opera House explores urban love
Original musical at Shangyin Opera House explores urban love

The original musical "The Glass Catfish and the Coriolis Effect" is being staged at the Shangyin Opera House through January 7.

Using two unfamiliar terms as its title and three open-narrative storylines, the show discusses a variety of issues that urban residents may encounter in relationships.

The transparent "glass catfish" is a fish that is timid and afraid of being alone. Here, it refers to a couple in love.

The "Coriolis effect" is defined as "a phenomenon in which moving objects are deflected in a rotating coordinate system." Likewise, it symbolizes the eventual "deflection" by every argument or silence between lovers, despite how close their hearts.

The protagonists in the musical could be easily found in real life. Thirty-year-old Lin Jiaxing loves poetry, sports, and nature. He values his family yet yearns for freedom, tugging back and forth between reality and romance. Twenty-eight-year-old Xu Zidong, a tarot enthusiast, loves literature and art and frequents cultural events and exhibitions. Xu has a high-paid job in investment banking. However, self-reliant and practical, Xu still struggles from her extremely idealistic part.

The musical tries to explore questions such as, "Is marriage a matter of two people or two families?", "What is the relationship between love and marriage?", and "The dilemma of love and bread."

The show features a strong cast, plus backstage power from famous Chinese musical producer Li Dun; Luo Yazhuo, one of the designers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games; and Guan Yingfei, who has been active in artistic management for more than a decade with 1,000 stage productions, live performances and concerts.

Date: Through January 7, 7:30pm-9pm

Venue: Shangyin Opera House

Address: No.6 Fenyang Rd

Admission: 180-800 yuan (US$25.24-112.19)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     