Original musical at Shangyin Opera House explores urban love

The original musical "The Glass Catfish and the Coriolis Effect" is being staged at the Shangyin Opera House through January 7.

Using two unfamiliar terms as its title and three open-narrative storylines, the show discusses a variety of issues that urban residents may encounter in relationships.

The transparent "glass catfish" is a fish that is timid and afraid of being alone. Here, it refers to a couple in love.

The "Coriolis effect" is defined as "a phenomenon in which moving objects are deflected in a rotating coordinate system." Likewise, it symbolizes the eventual "deflection" by every argument or silence between lovers, despite how close their hearts.

The protagonists in the musical could be easily found in real life. Thirty-year-old Lin Jiaxing loves poetry, sports, and nature. He values his family yet yearns for freedom, tugging back and forth between reality and romance. Twenty-eight-year-old Xu Zidong, a tarot enthusiast, loves literature and art and frequents cultural events and exhibitions. Xu has a high-paid job in investment banking. However, self-reliant and practical, Xu still struggles from her extremely idealistic part.

The musical tries to explore questions such as, "Is marriage a matter of two people or two families?", "What is the relationship between love and marriage?", and "The dilemma of love and bread."

The show features a strong cast, plus backstage power from famous Chinese musical producer Li Dun; Luo Yazhuo, one of the designers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games; and Guan Yingfei, who has been active in artistic management for more than a decade with 1,000 stage productions, live performances and concerts.

Date: Through January 7, 7:30pm-9pm

Venue: Shangyin Opera House

Address: No.6 Fenyang Rd

Admission: 180-800 yuan (US$25.24-112.19)