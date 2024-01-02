'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 44: 一箭双雕 (Yi Jian Shuang Diao)

In today's video, we meet 10-year-old Zachary Varghese, who lives in New York. He shares with us how to use the idiom which means to kill two birds with one stone.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

In today's video, we meet 10-year-old Zachary Varghese, who lives in New York. Despite being in the United States, he studies Chinese on weekends due to his parents' heritage from India and China. Skilled at utilizing idioms, he shares with us how to use the idiom "一箭双雕," which means to kill two birds with one stone. Let's tune in and listen to his explanation!

