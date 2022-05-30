Generosity galore at makeshift COVID hospital

There are a number of teenagers and children among the patients under quarantine in the mobile cabin hospital at Jiading Gymnasium.

The virus can be isolated, but people's generosity will never be. The struggle against COVID-19 is taking a turn for the better, and some mobile cabin hospitals are closing. Over the past two months, heart-warming stories have emerged in an endless stream online or via letters.

Hospital zones for children

There are a number of teenagers and children among the patients under quarantine in the mobile cabin hospital at Jiading Gymnasium. From diagnosis to treatment, these special days undoubtedly have an impact on the youngsters, which was worried by the medical staff and management team of the hospital.



"We will carry out various cultural and recreational activities to get rid of their anxiety, making sure they rest regularly, eat healthily, recover and go home as soon as possible," said Chen Yongbo, a squad leader with the hospital management.

They have created two zones in the hospital to provide learning and entertainment services for young patients and recovering children.

They also collected hundreds of toys and books and received milk powder and rice paste donated by warm-hearted residents. After being disinfected, the materials were sent to the children in the hospital.

Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

Yiyi, 6, smiled and said that she and many of her friends in hospital hadn't brought their toys. Life in the hospital was inevitably boring and uncomfortable.

"At that time, I felt very lonely, but I didn't feel it anymore after receiving gifts from these brothers and sisters," she said. "In addition, I also received my favorite Peppa Pig and colored plasticine. I can create again."

Medical staff also gathered the children together and organized a sachet making activity, hoping to help everyone forget their unhappiness.

When the course was over, the children expressed their willingness to participate in more activities. Hence, courses and games were regularly held in the hospital.

Snacks and toys were prepared also for the best performers.

"As parents, we are very grateful," a parent said. "The games perfectly satisfy us."

Qin Jian / Ti Gong

Children who recovered gave small gifts created by themselves to the medical staff before leaving.

"Thank you for taking care of me," a card said. "We are very happy every day here. We will always miss you and hope you can go home as soon as possible."

Cao Li'ou, head of the mobile cabin hospital, said that they had always focused on the physical and mental health of young patients.

"Although the children here show mild and asymptomatic symptoms, their hearts are very sensitive, so we should not only pay attention to their condition but also cure their hearts," Cao said.

Salute to the mothers

As the closing of Huating mobile cabin hospital nears, sincere gratitude letters drew out the two-way love between the medical team and patients.



May 8 was Mother's Day, and a special Mother's Day activity began. Children lined up to send pink holiday cards and red flowers with blessings to more than 300 mothers in the hospital.

Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

The card was a letter from the Hainan Province medical team to mothers: "For mothers who stay in the hospital to accompany their children, you are the greatest guardians..."

"Mother is the eternal guardian of children. I have been in here for 37 days, and every day I deepen my understanding of this sense," said Bai Fang, vice president of the temporary hospital who initiated the activity. "I saw too many brave mothers who guarded their children without complaint or regret."

Bai thought that such a Mother's Day activity could not only make mothers feel love and care, but also gave children in the hospital an education, so carnations should be indispensable for the Mother's Day activity.

However, there was no way to buy carnations since Puxi area went into lockdown from April 1.

Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

"But we have red flowers!" Bai suddenly remembered that when they set out from Hainan to Shanghai, the leaders put on a little red flower symbolizing honor and responsibility for each of their medical personnel assisting Shanghai.

"I want to give this flower to the mothers in the hospital," she thought.

This idea was agreed with her colleagues, who took out the precious little red flowers one after another.

"On the way from Hainan to Shanghai, the red flowers were well-preserved," Bai said. "It can be seen how much we cherish them. We didn't hesitate to give them to mothers in the hospital."

A resident surnamed Yang touched the red flower worn on her left chest.

"This is the most precious flower I have ever collected in my life. Good children, thank you!" said Yang.

For Yang and other mothers, their uneasiness dissipated at the moment when the children handed over the red flowers.

Firefighters ensured the safety

With the rise in temperatures, the safety of power use needs more attention. The F1 mobile cabin hospital in Anting Town received more than 5,000 infected people during the peak period, which is more prone to safety hazards. Hence, on-site firefighters made a lot of effort.



"There are many people in the hospital," said Ji Xinde, deputy master of the fire rescue station in Anting Town. "In order to avoid fire accidents caused by short circuits due to long-term overload, we do not recommend the use of high-power electrical appliances."

The F1 mobile cabin hospital is the first "tent hospital" in Shanghai, covering an area of more than 100,000 square meters with 14,000 beds.

Xi Lingyan / Ti Gong

Due to its structure different from other temporary hospitals, more fire-fighting facilities were needed, which put firefighters under pressure.

"When I received the task, I was very nervous," said Shen Zhiwei, chief of the first group of fire prevention supervision section of Jiading Fire and Rescue Brigade.

Shen recalled that in order to ensure the safety of all the people in the hospital, Jiading fire brigade closely followed the hospital construction and placed fire-fighting equipment in advance.

Jiading fire brigade decided to set up micro fire stations and added fire hoses and firefighting nozzles according to the actual situation of the temperature hospital.

In just three days, the F1 mobile cabin hospital was equipped with more than 3,000 fire extinguishers and 100 independent smoke detectors.

"We carry out daily patrols through remote terminal equipment and are on duty around the clock," Shen said. "In addition, the on-site patrols every two hours ensures that all firefighting facilities are available, the equipment is intact and effective and the evacuation exit is always unobstructed."

In order to ensure that the emergency response can be carried out in the first place, the fire and security center sent four additional on-site firefighters to provide fire safety training for security and cleaning workers.

"Through in-person training, we can improve the emergency response ability," said Shen.

At present, there are 29 firefighters based in the F1 hospital.

"From the initial anxiety to the present orderliness, thanks to everyone's courage and determination," Shen said. "We want everyone to come and go home safely."