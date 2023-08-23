Health and healing: Peruvian master hails Chongming's natural resources

Inen Vai, a healing master from Peru, visited Chongming to absorb energy from nature and expound views on the health and wellness industry's development on the island district.

Inen Vai, a healing master from Peru, visited Shanghai's Chongming to absorb energy from nature and expound views on the health and wellness industry's development on the island district.

When he arrived, the Shaman, Inca priest and healer fell in love with the island immediately.



In his opinion, Chongming is an ecological island with resources directly from nature which is very helpful to comfort and heal people’s mind. “All the elements here, the air, water, soil and production, are the gift of nature and they are good for all of us and helpful for healing our souls."

Inen follows the path of Integrative Shamanism, combining the power of natural elements, wisdom, and energy beyond any specific religion, to heal the mind and body.

He agreed that the abundant resources of Chongming are an epitome of a vast China. “But the abundance of materials should not lead to excessive anxiety and this may be why modern people are always tired.”

Hence, he suggested that people escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and linger on the island for a while, maybe at weekends, to get closer to Mother Nature.

“Instead of focusing on the abundance of materials, we should pay more attention to our spiritual abundance,” Inen pointed out. “Every weed and blade here helps us re-examine ourselves, in the wilderness, under the starry sky.”

Since the Wild Wide World on the island became the first urban alpaca ranch in China, the healing master is glad to see that the love of animals was making visitors feel restful.

“The gentle herd are an excellent means of spiritual healing,” he noted. A musician and sound healer, the master created “Tolerance” featuring bright and dazzling melody.

“Over the past few decades, I have worked as a lawyer and musician in various fields, as well as a healer and priest with over 35 years of experience," Inen explained.

“As an open, peaceful, warm, and friendly field, this is like my hometown Lima and motherland Peru.

“The balance between multiple fields of professional experience and the balance between rationality and sensibility has helped me understand the ancient wisdom of the Andes with a long history.”

The master emphasized that balance is the key to healing and health as well as our ties with Mother Nature.