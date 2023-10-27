Ambitious plans unveiled at precision medicine forum

A precision medicine forum was held in suburban Jiading District as a parallel session of Shanghai’s biopharma week, which was held from October 16 to October 20.

At the forum, Fudan University President Jin Li said that in the field of precision medicine, Fudan University was one of the earliest universities in China to conduct research and promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

“Since 2018, Fudan University has jointly built the Shanghai (Nanxiang) Precision Medicine Industrial Park with Jiading, which has later become an important platform for the university to transform and industrialize outstanding scientific and technological achievements in the field of precision medicine,” Jin said.

“In the future, the Shanghai (Nanxiang) International Precision Medicine Innovation Center will focus on the full-chain ecosystem construction of technology transfer, with the goal of building a high-quality incubation zone in Shanghai.

“The center will gather precision medicine, new technologies, new business forms and models, making itself a source of innovation in Jiading to lead the trend, provide new technologies and conduct in-depth exploration around the cutting-edge fields for biomedical innovation in Shanghai.”

Jin expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Jiading and its entrepreneurs toward carrying out broader and higher-level cooperation in government, industry, academia and research.

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, noted that the suburban district has taken the lead in laying out the high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine clusters worth billions of yuan.

In recent years, the focus has been on optimizing the new pattern of the biopharmaceutical industry, which features “One Axis, One Town, Two Valleys, and Two Zones,” according to Lu.

“One Axis” refers to the main development axis of Jiading’s biopharmaceutical industry, which runs through the Jiamin (Jiading-Minhang) Line, from south Jiading’s Jiangqiao Town to the industrial area in the north. “One Town” refers to the United Imaging Town, with the Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare as key player.

“Two Valleys” refer to the Life Element Valley in Nanxiang and Shanghai MedValley in Malu. They will serve as the two main sources of innovation for Jiading’s future biopharmaceutical industry. “Two Zones” include Jiangqiao, Anting and other development areas.

Lu added that the district will continue its efforts in industrial agglomeration, policy empowerment and ecosystem construction, with the aim of creating a leading demonstration zone for biopharmaceutical innovation and a strong foundation for precision medicine.