Accomplished Chinese opera artist took unusual path to the stage

Hu Qian devoted more than 20 years to a career in finance before, at the age of 43, leaving that career and making the bold decision to pursue her passion for Chinese opera.

Within the student activity center of the University of Macau, a captivating stage play titled "Butterfly Love - Legend of Liang Zhu" is unfolding. As the performance reaches its climax, Hu Qian, adorned in a pink gown embroidered with butterfly patterns, gracefully takes the stage.

Waving draped white sleeves, Hu sings the excerpt "Lou Tai Hui" from the classic Yue opera "Liang Zhu." The audience, captivated by the ethereal scene and singing, erupts in applause. The music swirls and twirls, and as the final notes hang in the air, an outpouring of 'bravo!'s resonates through the venue.

After the curtains fell, Hu, still basking in the afterglow of the audience response to her performance, received heartfelt feedback from audience members. One person approached her, telling Hu that tears welled in the viewer's eyes during the second stanza.

"The interesting thing is, when I performed in Shanghai, the audience didn't have such a profound emotional response," Hu said, recalling the Macau performance she gave three years ago. "I later realized it was a spiritual connection rooted in traditional Chinese culture, where opera could evoke resonance and emotional impact."

Ti Gong

Hu, a resident of Jiuting Town, Songjiang, is an accomplished performing artist today, but what many find surprising is that this skilled Chinese opera singer did not receive formal training in the performing arts, but transitioned from a career in finance.

"Sitting in front of the computer at work every day, I felt very sad. I wanted to fly out, fly toward freedom, and fulfill my dream of singing Chinese opera," she said.

Hu relocated to Songjiang at the age of 35 from her hometown of Wuhan, Hubei Province. Having graduated from the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, she devoted more than 20 years to a career in finance. However, at the age of 43, Hu made the bold decision to resign and pursue her passion for Chinese opera.

Her friends and family did not support the idea at the time. "They thought I should be settling down into a more traditional family life at this age," she said with a laugh. "They didn't understand that a seed deeply rooted in my heart had already begun to sprout when I was small."

Hu's childhood fascination with the elements of opera - the headgear, costumes, makeup, and movements - had matured into a profound love of the art.

During her years in finance, each encounter with an opera performance became a brief respite, a moment for Hu to rediscover herself. "One should hold on to his or her own dream, and it's never too late," Hu said.

Ti Gong

In 2017, she mustered up the courage to establish her own troupe. From navigating fundraising challenges to shouldering various responsibilities, Hu launched the troupe's first large original Huangmei Opera titled "The Talented Woman in Turbulent Times."

This play, based on the true story of Xia Shuji, a resilient woman in Songjiang during the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), drew inspiration from local cultural elements while adding new facets to opera traditions. The characters in the play were mostly literary figures from Songjiang and the script incorporated poetic verses, creating an elegant atmosphere.

Producing an original play required money and Hu faced the inevitable challenge of fundraising for a private troupe. "Playwrights, directors, actors, costumes and makeup all need money," she said. Hu resorted to financing methods such as loans and the rehearsals proceeded as scheduled.

In a state-owned troupe, each member has a specific role, but in a private theater group, one often has to handle everything. From 9am to 10pm almost every day, Hu was immersed in opera rehearsals as well as the business operation. "In the early days of the company, everything was an uphill battle. During the pandemic, we conducted rehearsals online and then transitioned to offline practice after reaching a good level of coordination," she said.

Ti Gong

A minute on stage requires 10 years of practice offstage. Though the days of rehearsal were filled with sweat and fatigue, for Hu, it offered the enjoyment of immersion in her beloved art. She found joy in dedicating herself to what she loved.

In 2021, at the launch and premiere ceremony of the "Exhibition and Performance of Outstanding Opera Works by Private Troupes in the Yangtze River Delta," Hu's play "The Talented Woman in Turbulent Times" debuted as the opening show.

Over 300 people, including representatives of private theater groups, opera fans, and residents from various subdistricts and towns in Songjiang, watched the performance and praised it highly. The play was also invited to be staged at the Wanping Theater in downtown Shanghai, where it exceeded expectations, selling 90 percent of its tickets.

The sincere and smooth singing, along with lively and delicate performances on stage, provided a unique and enjoyable experience for the audience. "After the show, the applause continued incessantly and all the actors on stage took three curtain calls. It was very exciting," Hu recalled.

Notably, the play was awarded the "Participating Play Award" at the 2022 Shanghai Exhibition of Private Troupe Performances. This success marked the triumphant beginning of Hu's journey in the field of opera, leading to invitations for more performances.

In 2017, she was invited to participate in the recording of the CCTV Opera Music Channel's program "Chinese Opera Convention." One year later, she was honored with the title of "Top 20 Huangmei Stars" on CCTV's program "Get Addicted."

In 2019, Hu received the Best Performance Award at the inaugural National Opera Fans Spring Festival Gala and was bestowed with the title of "Cultural Ambassador for Traditional Chinese Culture." Last year, Hu was invited to the Chinese Culture Forum in Macau, where she was appointed a drama instructor at the University of Macau.