Variety program highlights roles of ordinary people

Variety show “Happy Comedians 7” has entered its elimination round, with the latest episode airing on Dragon TV Sunday night.

Popular comedians Wang Ning, Tian Wa and Kong Yunlong will present different styles of performances of sketch and crosstalk.

Their acts, created based on real-life stories, will center on a father’s love, migrant workers’ lives and young people’s new concepts about marriage and divorce.

Song Xiaofeng, who plays a migrant worker in his new sketch, said that the act is inspired by his own experience as a waiter years ago. 

He hopes that it can improve people’s understanding of migrant workers and create concern and respect for their work.

Ti Gong

Song Xiaofeng plays a migrant worker in his new sketch.

