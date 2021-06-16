Movie version of 'Life Matters' screened at film festival

"Once Upon A Life," the film version of the touching documentary series "Life Matters," was screened during the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Directed by Tao Tao, Zhang Qi, Qin Bo and Fan Shiguang, the film centers on the final days of two patients and their emotional connections with their families.

The four directors shot the film from novel perspectives that explore humanity and the power of love.

Since its debut in 2016, "Life Matters" has touched thousands of viewers, and triggered reflections and discussions on the meaning of life and relationships in the health care industry.

Tao said the directors hope the film has a healing power and will inspire viewers to cherish life and the people around them.

The film will hit cinemas across China later this year.