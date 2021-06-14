Feature / Entertainment

Dirty Monkeys Studio announces new projects

"Crazy Alien" director Ning Hao reveals plans for two new productions – a comedy about an arrogant star and an epic about two Chinese generals in ancient times.
Dirty Monkeys Studio released new film projects at the ongoing 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The studio, which assembles the country's promising young filmmakers, has produced critically acclaimed movies such as "Dying to Survive" and "Brotherhood of Blades."

The studio has also cooperated with domestic streaming websites to distribute and screen pictures by young Chinese directors.

Dirty Monkeys Studio announces new projects
Dong Jun / SHINE

Director Ning Hao

Following the success of "Crazy Alien," based on a sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, director Ning Hao revealed plans for two new productions – a comedy about the changes of an arrogant star and a historical epic about Chinese generals Wei Qing and Huo Qubing in ancient times.

Wen Muye, director of box-office sensation "Dying to Survive," will shoot "Miracle," starring heart-throb Yi Yangqianxi. It will focus on new science and technology and young people's entrepreneurship. 

Shen Ao, known for award-winning drama film "My Dear Liar," will shoot crime film "No More Bets." 

Wang Zizhao will direct "World's Greatest Dad," a black comedy about a middle school teacher's publishing dream.

Han Jie will helm sci-fi movie "Taking Care of God," based on Liu Cixin's novel of the same name.

A sequel to "Crazy Alien" will be shot by Yang Yufei while Jiang Wei will direct the police thriller "Brave Untold Danger," which is based on real-life stories.

Wang Yibing, president of Dirty Monkeys Studio, said the movies it has produced for young Chinese filmmakers have won acclaim from both audience and critics. It will continue to support the dreams of young directors and present more original works, Wang said.

Dirty Monkeys Studio announces new projects
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dirty Monkeys Studio reveals its new film projects at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

