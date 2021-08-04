Feature / Entertainment

Artist's beloved characters up close and personal

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:56 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
The exhibition "The Playful World of Eric Carle" aims to bring about the charm of American author and illustrator Eric Carle's picture books to young children and their families.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:56 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0

The exhibition "The Playful World of Eric Carle" aims to bring about the charm of American author and illustrator Eric Carle's picture books to young children and their families.

Running at the KIDDY Art Museum through October 8, it offers visitors immersive and interactive experiences with characters and scenes from Carle's fantasy world.

The exhibition's different sections feature interactive videos and games based on well-known characters from Carle's illustrations.

Inspired by Carle's works, children can create pictures about life and nature with their imaginations. They can also try their hands at finger painting and craft making.

Born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, Carle created picture books for more than half a century. He also worked as an art director for an advertising agency. 

His first picture book "1,2,3 To the Zoo" was created when he was 39 years old. In 1966, he was asked to be the illustrator for "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" written by Bill Martin, which was a big success and changed Carle's career path.

Carle passed away on May 23 at the age of 91. Throughout his life, he produced more than 70 picture books and received numerous awards around the world for his imagination, vitality, fun and sense of hope.

Many of his beloved classics, such as "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Draw Me A Star" and "From Head to Toe," have been translated into different languages and amazed generations of children.

Artist's beloved characters up close and personal
Ti Gong

The exhibition offers visitors immersive and interactive experiences with characters and scenes from Eric Carle's fantasy world.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 8, 10am-9pm

Venue: KIDDY Art Museum

Address: 5/F, BFC NOW, South District, Bund Finance Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     