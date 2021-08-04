Artist's beloved characters up close and personal

The exhibition "The Playful World of Eric Carle" aims to bring about the charm of American author and illustrator Eric Carle's picture books to young children and their families.

Running at the KIDDY Art Museum through October 8, it offers visitors immersive and interactive experiences with characters and scenes from Carle's fantasy world.

The exhibition's different sections feature interactive videos and games based on well-known characters from Carle's illustrations.

Inspired by Carle's works, children can create pictures about life and nature with their imaginations. They can also try their hands at finger painting and craft making.

Born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, Carle created picture books for more than half a century. He also worked as an art director for an advertising agency.

His first picture book "1,2,3 To the Zoo" was created when he was 39 years old. In 1966, he was asked to be the illustrator for "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" written by Bill Martin, which was a big success and changed Carle's career path.

Carle passed away on May 23 at the age of 91. Throughout his life, he produced more than 70 picture books and received numerous awards around the world for his imagination, vitality, fun and sense of hope.

Many of his beloved classics, such as "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Draw Me A Star" and "From Head to Toe," have been translated into different languages and amazed generations of children.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 8, 10am-9pm



Venue: KIDDY Art Museum

Address: 5/F, BFC NOW, South District, Bund Finance Center