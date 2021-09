Set in ancient China, "Another Me" is about an ordinary man who is unexpectedly involved in political intrigue after discovering that he looks very much like the prince.

Comedy film "Another Me," which pairs Chinese comedy stars Ma Li and Chang Yuan, will hit cinemas across China on December 31.

Directed by Gao Ke, the film set in ancient China is about an ordinary man who is unexpectedly involved in political intrigue after discovering that he looks very much like the prince.

Actor Chang plays two roles in the film – the small potato and the prince.