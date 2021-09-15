Feature / Entertainment

Horror-thriller maker turns to the cloud

  16:09 UTC+8, 2021-09-15
Starring Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson, "Malignant" centers on a woman who is tortured by horrific visions of murders that turn out to be real.
Famous horror-thriller filmmaker James Wan's latest offering "Malignant" has been released on the Cloud Cinema channel of the streaming platform iQiyi, simultaneously with its release in North America.

Starring Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson, the film centers on a woman who is tortured by horrific visions of murders that turn out to be real. She decides to find out the truth and unknown things from her past are released.

Wan, known for "Saw" and "The Conjuring," hopes to explore novel methods of cinematography and give the genre new interpretations.

In addition to horror films, he has also wowed movie buffs worldwide with the blockbusters "Fast and Furious 7" and "Aquaman."

﻿
