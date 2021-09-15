Horror-thriller maker turns to the cloud

Starring Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson, "Malignant" centers on a woman who is tortured by horrific visions of murders that turn out to be real.

Famous horror-thriller filmmaker James Wan's latest offering "Malignant" has been released on the Cloud Cinema channel of the streaming platform iQiyi, simultaneously with its release in North America.

Wan, known for "Saw" and "The Conjuring," hopes to explore novel methods of cinematography and give the genre new interpretations.

In addition to horror films, he has also wowed movie buffs worldwide with the blockbusters "Fast and Furious 7" and "Aquaman."