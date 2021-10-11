War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued leading the Chinese mainland box office Sunday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported Monday.

With a daily box office of 298.82 million yuan (46.33 million US dollars), the film's total box office has amounted to 4.11 billion yuan by Sunday, its 11th day of screening.

Another film of patriotic theme "My Country, My Parents" stayed second on the chart, finishing the day with 56.97 million yuan. By Sunday, its total box office was 1.18 billion yuan.

In third place was "Water Boys," with a daily box office of about 4.49 million yuan.