Original musical pays tribute to classic thriller film

The musical "Song of Limbo," which is based on the 1937 classic thriller film, premiered at the Great Theater of China on Wednesday.

The musical, a tribute to the 1937 classic thriller film, will run until January 15, and have a total of 20 performances.



Many original scores were created to tell the story of a haunted theater built on the ruins of an orphanage.



Because the story is set against the backdrop of old Shanghai, the public space of the theater is also decorated in old Shanghai style.



There is a bazaar featuring time-honored brands such as Shao Wansheng and Taikang. The audience is encouraged to dress in Chinese qipao and take photos.



The musical is the first original resident show at the Great Theater of China. It will be developed into a local cultural and tourism IP to provide audiences with diverse and immersive theater-going experiences.



According to its producer, Xia Feng, they will explore a new mode of theater that can serve multiple functions such as bazaar, art exhibition, dining, and brand releases.



Performance information

Date: through January 15



Venue: the Great Theater of China, 704 Niuzhuang Rd

Tel: 6377-8820