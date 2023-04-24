﻿
Chinese musical version 'Hamlet' to debut at Shanghai Culture Square

Shakespeare's play "Hamlet" will debut its Chinese musical version at the Shanghai Culture Square next month. It will center on the conflict between Hamlet and his uncle Claudius.
William Shakespeare's classic play "Hamlet" has been adapted into a Chinese musical, which will debut at the Shanghai Culture Square next month.

Though the four-century-old tragedy has already generated numerous versions of stage productions in varied genres, director Xu Jun has found a new angle to approach the story.

"Our story will mainly focus on the conflict and relationship between Hamlet and his uncle Claudius," said Xu. "Therefore, I think our version features a more intense dramatic tension."

Ti Gong

Musical actors Jin Shengquan (left) and Zheng Qiyuan pose in front of a poster for the musical. They will play the lead roles of Hamlet and Claudius.

Set in Denmark, the tragedy depicts Prince Hamlet and his attempts to exact revenge against his uncle Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet's father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet's mother.

"Hamlet is undoubtedly a peak in drama art history," said Xu. "Shakespeare's plays involve so many everlasting themes like conscience and desire, sense and sensibility, fate and dignity, as well as freedom and value… which are still discussed by modern people."

Xu's last musical production was the original musical "The Orphan of Zhao," which was adapted from the classic Chinese tragedy of the same name. The original "Orphan of Zhao" was written in the 13th century and is sometimes called the "Hamlet of China" given its revenge theme.

"To me, what makes a play superb is its loyalty to the truth of life," added Xu. "Hamlet features daring, profound and open observation, and thinks about life."

"Shakespeare expert" Shi Zhikang, a retired professor from the Shanghai International Studies University, has been invited to serve as a literary consultant for the musical. Under Shi's suggestion, the adaptation will be based on Chinese writer Liang Shiqiu's translation of the play.

Famed composer Jin Peida is in charge of music, while Liang Mang takes care of the lyrics.

Musical actor Jin Shengquan will play the role of Hamlet, while rising musical actor Zheng Qiyuan challenges the role of Claudius.

The musical's premiere round performances will be staged at the Shanghai Culture Square from May 11 to 21. It will then start a national tour and visit 20 more cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha, Wuhan and Chengdu.

Ti Gong

Shanghai becomes the first stop of the new musical's national tour.

Performance info

Dates: May 11-21, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-980 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
