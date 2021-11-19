﻿
Green, hi-tech design on the march to replace fast fashion

The fashion textile industry is transitioning to digitalization to reduce its impact on the environment, printing leader Kornit Digital says.
Ti Gong

With Kornit digital printing technologies, there are no restrictions on fabrics, designs or colors.

Fast fashion is out. Green design with high tech is in.

Global digital printing leader Kornit Digital is ready to boldly transform the fashion industry into one that's more sustainable, as it declared at a press conference recently in Shanghai.

The concept of sustainable fashion has always been a focus of the fashion technology industry. From the production side, sustainable ecological development is greatly supported by how to effectively reduce waste, unnecessary production, energy and water consumption.

"The fashion textile industry is transitioning to digitalization, which is very conducive to reducing its impact on the environment. Only when it is truly environmentally sustainable can the fashion textile industry have a truly sustainable future," said Chen Manli, marketing director of Kornit Digital Asia-Pacific.

As the first company to offer single-step direct-to-garment (DTG) printers, its technologies empower manufacturers to print apparel, accessories and home goods on demand, while staying respectful of the environment.

Based on Kornit's product life cycle assessment, its newly launched Atlas MAX system uses up to 93 percent less water and 66 percent less energy, and 82 percent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are reduced. Its Presto S system cuts 95 percent water and 94 percent energy consumption, and produces up to 83 percent less GHG emissions.

"The most important way to contribute to a more sustainable fashion industry and greener planet is to make a smaller quantity of garments, to avoid the overstock," said fashion designer Bengino in collaboration with Kornit Digital to create a sustainable fashion capsule.

Bengino's capsule was inspired by retro disco and Art Deco influences combined with futuristic mechanical elements.

"Kornit helps me realize my ideas more efficiently and output higher-quality creative designs with an eco-friendly, almost zero water-waste solution," he said. "Be kind to this world, and this world would treat you kindly."

Green, hi-tech design on the march to replace fast fashion
Ti Gong

The collection of fashion brand Three As Four, supported by Kornit's digital production systems, appeared at New York Fashion Week in September.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
