Celebrating the power and joy of dance in Shanghai

After retiring from the stage, the couple decided to stay in Shanghai for two years, which turned into 20 years later. Amy now balances both writing and ballet teaching careers while also managing a dance studio in Shanghai. They wanted the dance studio to reflect their experience of dance around the world, celebrate the power and joy of dance, and be both professionally-minded and internationally accredited while also being inclusive, supportive, and welcoming to people from all over the world.