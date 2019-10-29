Feature / Lifestyle

Celebrating the power and joy of dance in Shanghai

Dai Qian
Hu Jun
Yang Di
Dai Qian Hu Jun Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
After retiring from the stage, Amy decided to stay in Shanghai for two years, which turned into 20 years. She now balances both writing and ballet teaching careers in the city.
Dai Qian
Hu Jun
Yang Di
Dai Qian Hu Jun Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0

Shot by Dai Qian, Hu Jun. Reported by Yang Di. Subtitles by Zhu Yile.

Amy Fabris-Shi, originally from Australia, once danced professionally in ballet companies in Australia and Singapore and Germany. While working at the Singapore Ballet, she met her husband, a dancer from Shanghai, who is the reason for her being in Shanghai today.

After retiring from the stage, the couple decided to stay in Shanghai for two years, which turned into 20 years later. Amy now balances both writing and ballet teaching careers while also managing a dance studio in Shanghai. They wanted the dance studio to reflect their experience of dance around the world, celebrate the power and joy of dance, and be both professionally-minded and internationally accredited while also being inclusive, supportive, and welcoming to people from all over the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     