Time well spent: The revitalization of a Bund icon

﻿ Qiao Zhengyue
﻿ Tang Dafei
﻿ Yang Yang
Qiao Zhengyue Tang Dafei Yang Yang
  13:38 UTC+8, 2021-08-21       0
The Swatch Art Peace Hotel is an amazing case of revitalizing a historic building into an innovative art space.
Directed by Tang Dafei. Shot by Tang Dafei and Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Tang Dafei. Subtitles by Yang Yang and Emma Leaning.

In the memory of Shanghai locals, the Swatch Art Peace Hotel, or No. 19 on the Bund, used to be the Peace Hotel South Building. With its red facade looking like a palace out of fairy tales, its history is actually even longer than the Peace Hotel's.

In the third episode of Qiao Shanghai, Michelle Qiao shows the audience around this mysterious and low-profile building. Nick Hayek, CEO of the Swatch Group, loved art when he was young. So he set up 18 studios inside the Swatch Art Peace Hotel to allow artists worldwide to reside for free.

Celyn Bricker, an artist from the UK who applied to the Artist in Residence program in April, is our special guest this time.

Celyn shows Michelle his cool UV reflective art installation that can prevent birds from hurting themselves flying into the windows of high-rises, and also talks about his daily life during the art residence.

Michelle is as impressed by the artist's work as she is of the building which is an amazing case of revitalizing historic architecture into an innovative art space.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
