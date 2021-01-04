Motorist spontaneously directs traffic to help firefighters

When a fire engine was stuck in traffic at an intersection on Saturday, a motorist stepped up and helped clear the way for it, according to the city's fire and rescue authorities.

Ti Gong

Firefighters in Baoshan District's Gucun area were on their way to a fire on Jusheng Road on Saturday afternoon when their truck became stuck in traffic at the intersection of Hutai Highway and Panguang Road.

A man got out of his car in an adjacent lane and directed traffic so the fire engine could get through, video footage from a camera on the fire engine showed.

Fire and rescue authorities expressed thanks to the anonymous man on Monday.

According to China's road transportation and safety law, all vehicles and pedestrians should give way to police cars, fire engines, ambulances and engineering rescue vehicles on emergency calls. Violators can be fined.