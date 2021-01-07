Shanghai elevates cold wave alert to orange

An alert for cold weather was changed from yellow to orange at 7am on Thursday morning by the local meteorological bureau.

Orange is the second highest in the national four-color system.

As of 9am, two blue alerts for gales and cold temperatures had been issued.

Temperatures on Thursday will range from minus 3 degrees Celsius to minus 5 degrees with winds gusting more than 60 kilometers per hour. Some local areas near the sea could sustain winds as strong as 88 kilometers per hour, which could damage structures.

On the bright side, Thursday will be sunny with good air quality.



Tomorrow is predicted to be the coldest day in early January in 20 years with a high of minus 1 and low of minus 6.