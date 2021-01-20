News / Metro

Strong winds predicted to blow across Shanghai today

The city's weather bureau issued a blue gale alert. Winds of nearly 50 kilometers per hour are expected today, with gusts of more than 70 kilometers per hour in coastal areas.
Shanghai’s weather bureau issued a blue gale alert at 11am this morning.

Strong winds of nearly 50 kilometers per hour are expected today, with gusts of more than 70 kilometers per hour in local coastal areas.

The high temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius today, rising to 18 tomorrow.

However, the mercury will plummet to 7 degrees on Friday. Over the weekend, highs will be around 9 degrees.

Rain is expected from Thursday to Saturday with slightly hazy skies on Thursday.

﻿
