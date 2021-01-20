Rural residents encouraged to keep their guard up over holiday

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued a coronavirus prevention notice to increase awareness among rural residents.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued a coronavirus prevention notice to increase awareness among rural residents, who are more likely to participate in social gatherings during the upcoming Spring Festival.

Health officials said rural residents should reduce gatherings, maintain at least one meter of social distance and avoid playing cards and mahjong.

Attendees to banquets for weddings and funerals should also be minimized.



Officials encourage people to wear masks, wash hands frequently, wear gloves when processing livestock and use toilets properly.

They also emphasized the importance of going to a hospital or health clinic if symptoms like fever, cough or breathing difficulties develop.