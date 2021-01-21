Mayor Gong holds video conference with Schroders CE

Shanghai will ensure all kinds of enterprises can invest and operate in the city with peace of mind, and become bigger and stronger, Mayor Gong Zheng said.

Shanghai will ensure all kinds of enterprises can invest and operate in the city with peace of mind, and become bigger and stronger, Mayor Gong Zheng said during a video conference with Peter Harrison, group chief executive of Schroders plc, yesterday.

As China’s largest economic center and the window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is currently earnestly planning its development for the next five years and beyond, accelerating the implementation of the new national strategy of “dual circulation.” Last year, Shanghai basically evolved into an international financial center commensurate with China’s economic strength and the international status of the yuan, Gong said.

“We welcome the Schroder Group to give full play to its professional advantages and increase its strategic layout in Shanghai. And we will make every effort to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented with rule-of-law,” he added.

Shanghai has made great progress in constructing an international financial center. For more than 20 years, the Schroder Group has been based in Shanghai and is now deeply rooted in China. Its business in various fields has achieved rapid development, Harrison said. “We will seize the opportunity of China’s opening up, continue to increase investment in Shanghai, and work together to achieve win-win cooperation.”



