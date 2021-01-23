Baoshan community added to medium-risk list

A community in Shanghai's north Baoshan District and a nearby wet market have been listed as medium-risk after a couple was confirmed as COVID-19 infected.

The Linjiang New Village (No. 1 and 2) community of Youyi Road Subdistrict of Baoshan becomes the newly listed medium-risk region, the city's health commission said on Saturday.

The two cases are the parents of one of the local COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday. They tested positive on Friday as the close contacts of the previous case.

The close contacts to the couple have been centrally quarantined, while the places they went, such as the Qingxian Wet Market about 200 meters away, have been disinfected, according to the health commission of Baoshan.

Cordon lines were set up on Mohe, Pangu and Youyi roads around the community on Friday afternoon. A resident said quarantine staff wearing hazmat suits has arrived to conduct nucleic acid tests on every resident in the community.

