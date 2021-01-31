Patients in lockdown well served by Renji Hospital staff

It is the 11th day of Renji Hospital's west branch's lockdown after a worker was confirmed with coronavirus on January 21.

Medical staff say they are preparing for normal operations when lockdown ends.

The hospital was imposed a 14-day quarantine and shut down it outpatient service on January 21. Medical staff, hospital workers and patients and their families have received closed-loop management since then.

Dr Zhang Qing, from cardiology department, is in charge of some 200 staff being quarantined in a hotel, the site with the largest number of quarantined staff.

Zhang said the sudden lockdown worried most patients at cardiology department, as two thirds undergoing stent surgery on January 20 could have been discharged the next day.

Medical staff called on each patient and family to explain the issue and give them details about the 14-day quarantine.

As most patients and families didn’t bring sufficient supplies for two weeks, medical staff shared their supplies with them.

With the outpatient service shut, Zhang also gave online consultations and directed patients to use the Internet hospital to obtain medication.

A patient from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region became distressed on January 21, as his son was prevented from entering the hospital because of the lockdown. The patient was scheduled to fly back to Xinjiang with his son that day. However, his son had to return to Xinjiang, while the patient was quarantined in the hospital.

Since the patient didn't speak Mandarin, he was very worried. Medical staff helped him contact his son and cancel the air ticket.

“We help solve patients’ problems, so they will clam down and be in a good status during the quarantine,” Zhang said.

