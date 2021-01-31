News / Metro

Spring Begins on Wednesday with warmer weather

This year's first solar term, Lichun, or Spring Begins, will start on Wednesday.
This year's first solar term, Lichun, or Spring Begins, will start on Wednesday.

It indicates that the weather will become warm, and everything will grow.

The high temperature is forecast to increase from 11 degrees Celsius on Monday to 16 degrees on Saturday, followed by a decline to 13 degrees during the last day of next week, the city’s weather bureau said on Sunday.

The low will fluctuate between 4 degrees and 9 degrees.

It is unclear when Spring will arrive this year. According to the Bureau, the official start of Spring requires average temperatures of more than 10 degrees over five consecutive days.

Normally, Shanghai will say goodbye to Winter in March. But last year, the city was in Spring on February 11, the second earliest in the weather history since 1873.

Moderate rain is expected on Monday, and occasional light showers on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The air quality will be good over the first three days of February, the local ecology and environment bureau said.

