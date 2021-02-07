News / Metro

Health tips for safe Spring Festival purchases

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion has issued tips for local residents on coronavirus prevention and control while purchasing goods for the upcoming Spring Festival.
The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion has issued tips for local residents on coronavirus prevention and control while purchasing goods for the upcoming Spring Festival.

It is important to choose official channels and check inspection information while making purchases online. It is necessary to carry out disinfection of the packaging while receiving goods delivered from overseas and China’s medium- and high-risk regions. Hands should be washed after handling the packaging.

If going to wet markets, stores and supermarkets, people should wear a mask and bring their own shopping bags.

Avoiding peak times, keeping social distance and not using hands to touch meat and aquatic food directly are important.

People should not buy poultry meat or wild animal meat without clear identification of its source.

Clothes should also be well ventilated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
