Uptick in post-holiday dental and cardiovascular issues

Dental and cardiovascular diseases are the primary reasons people are going to hospitals for consultation and treatment, local doctors said today, the first workday after the week-long Spring Festival holiday.

Because most people stayed at home during this year’s Spring Festival holiday due to COVID-19, high-fat diets and unhealthy lifestyles have led to dental problems, some acute.

“Too much entertainment and irregular sleeping patterns during the holiday can cause fatigue and a reduction of saliva generation, decreasing people's periodontium immunity," said Dr Wang Ying from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital. "Consequently, bacteria can cause various dental problems like acute pulpitis and ulcers. Maintaining good dental habits like brushing teeth before going to bed is very important, especially for those with dental diseases. Eating high-fiber food is also beneficial for people's teeth. Anyone experiencing dental problems should visit a dentist."



Officials from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital said people seeking cardiology consultation and treatment increased after the holiday, most with coronary disease or hypertension.

“High-fat, high-calorie diets and generally unhealthy lifestyles during the holiday are the main reason for the uptick,” said Dr Sun Baogui from Shanghai Yodak.



Sun said people with a history of cardiovascular diseases and the elderly should have low salt and low fat diets, exercise regularly and receive regular checkups.



“It's important to immediately visit a hospital if experiencing symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath,” he said.