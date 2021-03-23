Stroke rehabilitation center looks to Germany for better results

The Consanas Rehabilitation Center, which has implemented German standards and technology, was established at Shanghai International Medical Center.

For Chinese stroke victims — one-third of whom suffer from language impairments — the earlier their rehabilitation begins the more they will recover, according to officials from the Consanas Rehabilitation Center, which has implemented German standards and technology.

The stroke rehabilitation center was set up through a partnership between Shanghai International Medical Center and medical professionals from Germany.



According to the World Health Organization, one-sixth of the world population is at risk for strokes, and one person dies from a stroke every six seconds.



The Healthy China 2030 plan calls for early diagnoses, treatments and recoveries for stroke victims.

At Consanas, more than three-quarters of stroke patients begin rehabilitation within six months. Patients receiving rehabilitation within six months have much better results than those starting rehabilitation later, according to medical experts.

Research found that the language ability of 26 to 38 percent of Chinese stroke patients is either completely lost or impaired.

Advanced therapies from the West help patients regain or improve their language abilities.

