News / Metro

City to enhance TCM services with new law

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0
Shanghai will further incorporate traditional Chinese medicine in its medical services provided at all levels.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0

Shanghai’s new law on traditional Chinese medicine passed in the city’s legislature on Wednesday.

The law further incorporates TCM in the city’s medical services at all levels and regulates its trade across the board.

According to the law, the city supports the establishment of cooperation mechanisms between TCM and Western medicine practitioners to provide joint solutions on the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, infectious diseases and diseases of unknown origins or causes.

Governments at the city and district levels are required to incorporate TCM in public health emergency management systems and apply it in the prevention and treatment of infectious disease and in other public health emergencies.

Along with TCM hospitals and clinics, there are businesses which are not medical institutions that legally provide health services with TCM techniques. Such businesses are prohibited from advertising their services as being medicinal or to sell TCM medicines or appliances.

Currently, almost all local government-held comprehensive hospitals, maternity hospitals, community health service centers and special hospitals, such as those for infectious diseases, have TCM clinics, and over 30 percent of medical services provided at the community level are related to TCM, according to the city government.

Shanghai is top in China for incorporating TCM in medical services.

The law will come into force on May 1 this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     