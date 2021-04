The ninth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American Allan Gabor, president of Merck China.

“Shanghai has been and I think will continue to be highly competitive in the future,” said Gabor. “Our first place of business in China was Shanghai, established at the Peace Hotel. The company deeply connects with the modern history of Shanghai. China can be very proud of lifting so many people out of poverty."