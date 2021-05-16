Shanghai through the eyes of Australian expatriate

The 39th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Australian expat Richard Saul, who is the general manager of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Saul, who first visited Shanghai in 2003, has been amazed by the development of the city when he came back for work after a 10-year departure.

"Every time I walk out on the Bund, I think mesmerizing is the word," he said. "You look across and you see modernity … then you look left up and down the Bund and you see history. And in between the river you see all the trade, commercial guests passing."

Saul said he likes the variety of Shanghai, including its dining and artistic venue choices.

"There’s a lot to do here," he said. "I find it’s getting easier and easier as a foreigner to live here in Shanghai."



