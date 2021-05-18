A search for new 'charity stars' in Shanghai

The Shanghai Charity Foundation is looking for new "Charity Stars" in the city. Over the past 17 years, 345 people and groups have been given the award, including expats.

The Shanghai Charity Foundation is looking for new “Charity Stars” in the city.

Over the past 17 years, 345 people and groups have been given the honor from the largest charity foundation in the city, including expats.

People are encouraged to share their charity stories from July 2019 to June of this year.

Forty people and groups will be awarded, and 50 others will receive nomination prizes.

People who are interested can download and fill out a form at http://www.scf.org.cn/csjjh/n3421/n3424/n3425/u1ai274266.html and send it to shscszx@scf.org.cn.

The deadline is the end of June.