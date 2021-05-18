News / Metro

100 medics advance to second round of health education competition

One hundred medical professionals entered the second round of a health education and promotion competition sponsored by the Shanghai Health Commission.
One hundred medical professionals including one foreign doctor from Shanghai International Medical Center entered the second round of a health education and promotion competition sponsored by the Shanghai Health Commission.

Close to 2,000 medical professionals participated in the initial round of the first such competition of its kind.

Those moving on to the second round were selected through public voting and expert evaluations. They are required to shoot and upload short videos based on designated health education topics announced on Thursday, according to the commission, which is encouraging medical professionals to get involved in health education and promotion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
