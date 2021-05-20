Citywide mosquito-controlling campaign launched

Death sentence for pests announced by the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the creatures make an early appearance in the city this year.

Warm weather in winter and an earlier summer caused mosquitoes to start to become active in April, earlier than last year.

Shanghai usually enters the peak season for mosquitoes in June and July, so the health authority has launched a citywide education and mosquito-control campaign from now to the end of the month.

Educational materials will be distributed in office buildings and residential complexes while cleaning the environment, removing residue water and killing mosquitoes will be carried out to reduce the risk of vector-born diseases, officials from Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.