News / Metro

Citywide mosquito-controlling campaign launched

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Death sentence for pests announced by the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the creatures make an early appearance in the city this year. 
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0

Warm weather in winter and an earlier summer caused mosquitoes to start to become active in April, earlier than last year.

Shanghai usually enters the peak season for mosquitoes in June and July, so the health authority has launched a citywide education and mosquito-control campaign from now to the end of the month.

Educational materials will be distributed in office buildings and residential complexes while cleaning the environment, removing residue water and killing mosquitoes will be carried out to reduce the risk of vector-born diseases, officials from Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     