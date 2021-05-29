News / Metro

Here's cheers to living in Shanghai from Japanese expatriate

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0
The 52nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat, Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Beer (China) Investment Co Ltd.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0

The 52nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat, Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Beer (China) Investment Co Ltd.

Nishimura has been in Shanghai since 2009. After 12 years of living in China he speaks Mandarin fluently.

"I was impressed by the dynamic of the big city when I first came here on a business trip in 2005," Nishimura said. "It  became a dream for me to work in Shanghai. My dream came true when corporate headquarters sent me to work in Shanghai."

Nishimura believes Shanghai is an important international market.

"Our company has benefited a lot from the support and assistance of the Shanghai government," said Nishimura. "The government gives us a lot of useful information and legal help."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     