Here's cheers to living in Shanghai from Japanese expatriate

The 52nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat, Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Beer (China) Investment Co Ltd.

The 52nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat, Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Beer (China) Investment Co Ltd.

Nishimura has been in Shanghai since 2009. After 12 years of living in China he speaks Mandarin fluently.



"I was impressed by the dynamic of the big city when I first came here on a business trip in 2005," Nishimura said. "It became a dream for me to work in Shanghai. My dream came true when corporate headquarters sent me to work in Shanghai."



Nishimura believes Shanghai is an important international market.



"Our company has benefited a lot from the support and assistance of the Shanghai government," said Nishimura. "The government gives us a lot of useful information and legal help."

