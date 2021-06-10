News / Metro

City doctor discovers patient's 'hidden' tumor

Other leading hospitals had failed to find the source of a woman's thyroid problems but Dr Zhang Jianquan used a special probe to reveal a tumor 'hiding' behind her windpipe.
A doctor at the Shanghai International Medical Center found a tumor concealed behind the windpipe of a female patient who had been seeking treatment at several leading hospitals.

The woman was suspected to have thyroid problems but ultrasound checks in many hospitals failed to find the problem.

Dr Zhang Jianquan at the Shanghai center couldn't find anything in ultrasound checks either.

However, he tried a special ultrasound probe and finally found a tumor behind the patient's trachea. He suggested a CT scan, which supported his diagnosis.

Doctors used a minimally invasive procedure to treat the tumor and her health had improved the next day with all her symptoms gone.

Dr Zhang Jianquan (center) of the Shanghai International Medical Center uses a minimally invasive procedure to treat a thyroid tumor.

