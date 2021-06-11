News / Metro

'This Is Us' serial wins top award at TV festival

American family series "This Is Us Season 5" received the Best Foreign TV Series/Serial award as the 27th Shanghai TV Festival concluded at the Shanghai Culture Square last night.
Domestic series "Minning Town" took the Best Chinese TV series award.

American family series "This Is Us Season 5" received the Best Foreign TV Series/Serial award as the 27th Shanghai TV Festival concluded at the Shanghai Culture Square last night.

The heartwarming series is centered on the lives and emotional connections of the Pearson family.

"The Investigation," a production from Denmark won the Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries award. It is a story about the investigation of the death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Domestic series "Minning Town" took the Best Chinese TV series award. It is a touching story about Chinese people's efforts and achievements in poverty alleviation.

Yu Hewei was honored as the best actor for his vivid depiction of the revolutionary intellectual Chen Duxiu in "The Age of Awakening."

"This award means a lot to me," Yu said. "We live in a great era. Our predecessors made great contributions to our country."

The Best Actress award went to Tong Yao, who portrays a confident and independent woman in "Nothing But Thirty."

"I am so lucky to receive this award," said Tong. "It is a rewarding experience for me to work with so many great teams and depict varied characters on the screen."

China's Zhang Yongxin won the Best Director award for "The Age of Awakening."

Zhang said that he will continue to tell good stories about Chinese people's spirit and generous love.

Long Pingping scooped the Best Original Screenplay award for "The Age of Awakening" while Ma Xiaoyong garnered the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Building the Stage."

Chinese documentary series "Little Giants" and Israeli production "And I Was There," respectively, won the Best Documentary Series award and Best Documentary award.

French animation "Mum Is Pouring Rain" received the Best Animation award. The Best Variety Program went to "China In the Classics."

During the awards ceremony, young Chinese actors Huang Xuan and Qiao Xin were also named Promotion Ambassador for Chinese TV Drama.

Two Chinese TV dramas – "Nothing But Thirty" and "With You" received the International Communication Award for their influences and popularity among overseas audience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
